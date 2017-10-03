ACLU of Hawaii challenges FDA on abortion pill restrictions

The ACLU of Hawaii is challenging federal restrictions that limit access to the abortion pill Mifeprex.

The suit was filed in federal court on behalf of a Kauai doctor and several health care organizations, the ACLU said.

The lawsuit challenged FDA restrictions on where a woman can get the abortion pill, which is considered an effective method of ending early pregnancy up to 10 weeks. Currently, a patient can't fill a prescription for the pill at a retail pharmacy. That, the ACLU argues, delays and in some cases blocks a woman's access to abortion.

The FDA requires that the pill be given to women at a clinic, medical office or hospital from a health care provider who has pre-registerd with the drug manufacturer and arranged to order and stock the pill.

"The abortion pill is safe, effective and legal," said Julia Kaye, an ACLU attorney. "So why is the FDA keeping it locked away from women who need it? The FDA's unique restrictions on medication abortion are not grounded in science -- this is just abortion stigma made law."

