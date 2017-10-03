Copy-2 men arrested after allegedly pushing, kicking monk seal on Maui

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
The state is closing Kakaako Waterfront Park indefinitely for the "safety and welfare of persons and property."More >>
The state is closing Kakaako Waterfront Park indefinitely for the "safety and welfare of persons and property."More >>