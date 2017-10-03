Forecast: Strengthening trade winds to help clear the vog

Welcome home, trade winds!

Our long, voggy nightmare is over, or will be soon. The trades should be 10-20 mph by this afternoon, then strengthen to 15-25 mph by Wednesday.

The very wet and unstable weather that dampened many of us the last few days is finally moving off to the west.

Expect a fairly stable trade wind pattern for the work week with showers mainly windward and mauka, mainly nights and mornings.

High today in Honolulu should be 88 degrees.

Surf is up out in the country. The swell will peak today and drop tomorrow.

Another similarly sized swell is forecast for Thursday.

East side surf will pop up once the trade winds get breezy.

Today's waves will be 6-8 feet north, 3-6 feet west, 1-3 feet east and south.

No marine or weather advisories are posted. No tropical cyclone activity is expected in the Central Pacific for the next 48 hours. There is one area of potential development just off the coast of Mexico in the East Pacific.

- Dan Cooke

