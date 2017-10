Dozens of illegal gambling machines were seized by police in a raid on Maui Monday.

Officers shut down the "Temple of Pharaohs" in Maalaea around 11 a.m. to investigate a possible illegal game room.

When the raid was finished, authorities confiscated 25 illegal gambling machines. Two people who have not yet been identified were also arrested.

Just four days ago, the county questioned whether the gaming room was legal. The concern led to the investigation.

The owner told the Maui News in a recent article that the game room was 100 percent legal.

The investigation is ongoing.

