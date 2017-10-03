2 men arrested after allegedly pushing, kicking monk seal on Maui

Maui police arrested two Lahaina men accused of harassing a Hawaiian monk seal late last week.

Police arrested 38-year-old Lucas Meister and 21-year-old Daniel Davison after they allegedly tried to push the animal back into the water while it was sleeping. Authorities also said one of the men kicked the female seal who NOAA identifies as R-308.

The alleged harassment took place along Front Street Friday night.

Police handcuffed the men near the Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant.

"I truly in my heart don't want to think it was malicious, but they were told not to go down there on the sand. There was a bunch of local people out there saying, 'hey, don't use a flash, don't go down on the sand, don't go near her,'" Cheeseburger in Paradise General Manager Robin Pallas said.

The animal was uninjured according to NOAA officials.

Meister and Davison were charged and their bail was set at $1,000 each. They're due in Lahaina District Court on October 30.

Monk Seals are federally protected animals. Anyone who sees a resting monk seal is asked to call the NOAA Fisheries Marine Mammal Hotline at 1-888-256-9840.

