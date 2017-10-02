Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms possible through Tuesday

A cold front brought thunderstorms and heavy downpours for the west end of the state Monday. The front is pulling away to the west, but a few heavy showers are possible for Kauai through Tuesday.

After taking a few days off, the tradewinds will be making a comeback starting Monday night through Friday. The air quality will get better along with lower humidity levels.

Rainfall will be limited to a few scattered windward showers, drier for leeward sides.

A northwest swell associated with a developing storm-force low far northwest of the islands is forecast to fill in across local waters and it is set to peak today, then slowly ease into midweek.

- Guy Hagi

