Officer behind accidental shooting in a Honolulu bar settles lawsuit

Paramedics say a woman was hospitalized in serious condition early Friday morning after sustaining a gunshot wound in the abdomen during an apparent officer-involved shooting at a Honolulu-area sports bar.

Honolulu Police Sgt. on desk duty after accidental shooting in a bar

A Honolulu bartender is suing the former HPD officer who accidentally shot her.

Bartender sues former HPD officer who accidentally shot her

A police officer who accidentally shot a bartender at a King Street Kings Sport Bar two years ago has settled a lawsuit by the victim.

Former Sgt. Anson Kimura's insurance company will have to pay $300,000 to shooting victim Hyun Ju Park.

Park was working as a bartender at the bar in April 2015 when Sgt. Kimura, a 25-year-veteran of the force, entered the bar while off-duty.

Friends, including two other off-duty police officers, were with Kimura when the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m.

Kimura was reportedly handling his 38-caliber revolver recklessly when it fired and hit Park in the stomach.

Park was taken to a hospital where her attorney says medical bills swelled to more than $1.3 million.

Kimura was sentenced to 60 days behind bars after pleading guilty to assault in August 2016.

In March of this year, Park filed suit against Kimura. The city tried to dismiss the lawsuit, but the judge sided with Park.

Park is also suing the city to pay for the remaining cost of her medical bills.

