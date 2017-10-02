After fans were delayed entry, Clippers release important game day info

The Los Angeles Clippers, the University of Hawai‘i and AEG would like to remind fans attending Tuesday night’s Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors game at the Stan Sheriff Center to arrive early and be aware that all guests entering the arena will be required to follow NBA-mandated security procedures which include the use of walk-through metal detectors and search of all bags, purses, backpacks and similar items.

Fans are advised to arrive early for Tuesday’s 7:00 pm game and doors to the Stan Sheriff Center will open at 5:00 pm on Tuesday night and both A and B gates will be utilized.

Fans are also encouraged to visit http://bit.ly/ClippersHIGameDay to review the security procedures in place for Tuesday’s game including prohibited items size limitations of bags carried by guests.

As a reminder, fans who attended the game on Sunday and were delayed entry to the arena until after the first quarter can exchange each scanned ticket for a complimentary ticket to Tuesday’s game, per availability. Fans can receive the new tickets by bringing their ticket from Sunday’s game to the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office during normal business hours (9:00 am – 5:00 pm) on Monday and Tuesday.