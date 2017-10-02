In wake of Vegas shooting, Blood Bank of Hawaii asks residents to give

In Las Vegas, long lines have formed outside blood banks as residents seek to offer their help to the victims of Sunday's mass shooting.

The need for blood in the city means other places across the nation, including Hawaii, are "on their own," said Blood Bank of Hawaii CEO Kim-Anh Nguyen.

She said the nonprofit is looking to fill its appointment this week so it can ensure blood needs in the islands are met.

"In times like this there is not a lot of excess blood. We are on our own," she said.

"Please come out and donate blood to your local community. The blood that we need here, if we're short like we are this week, there's no way for us to get blood from the mainland. So please come out and donate."

