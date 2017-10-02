Flood Advisory issued for parts of Oahu

A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Oahu for rain along the Koolau and Waianae mountains, with more heavy rain possible through the afternoon.

The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect until 2:45 p.m.

At 11:46 a.m., radar indicated areas of heavy showers with rain rates of two to three inches per hour, with additional heavy rainfall expected to spread to areas away from the mountains as the afternoon progresses.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Wheeler Field, Waikele, Waiahole, Moanalua, Nanakuli, Pearl City and Waipahu.

Persons in the advisory area should avoid streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. The heavy rain will also make driving hazardous because of reduced visibility, roadway ponding and poor braking.

The advisory may be extended if the heavy rain persists.

