Those traveling to Las Vegas in the coming days are urged to check their flight's status before heading to the airport.

Several airlines are experiencing flight delays after McCarran Airport in Las Vegas temporarily suspended flights.

Hawaiian Airlines is waiving change fees for those planning to fly to or from Las Vegas on Monday or Tuesday.

For more information, click here or call the airline's reservations department at 1-800-367-5320.

