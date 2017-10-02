Hawaiian Electric's Clean Energy Fair to help celebrate Energy Action Month

Hawaiian Electric’s 14th annual Clean Energy Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at Kahala Mall near the Macy’s wing. The free event, co-sponsored by Livable Hawaii Kai Hui and the State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, kicks off Energy Action Month and highlights local businesses and organizations leading Hawai?i to a secure, clean, sustainable energy future.

Mall patrons can enjoy live, local entertainment by Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artist Hoku Zuttermeister, Cosmic Kelly of Magic Science of Hawai?i and Halau Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine. Patrons can also play energy games and enter contests; check out the latest electric vehicles; and visit interactive exhibits by Hawaiian Electric, The Nature Conservancy, Board of Water Supply, Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Malama Maunalua, The Outdoor Circle and Hawai‘i Energy.

“To achieve the state’s 100 percent clean energy goal, one of our major initiatives is the electrification of transportation in Hawai?i,” said Kanani Imai, Hawaiian Electric director of education & consumer affairs. “We are excited to have the Department of Transportation as a co-sponsor as it plays a vital role in maintaining the transportation needs of our communities.”

Elizabeth Reilly, Livable Hawaii Kai Hui president, said the group will be sharing information about how it is working to protect East Honolulu's cultural and natural resources, which is vital in maintaining sustainable communities from Kahala to Makapu`u.

The festivities will open at 10 a.m. with a performance by Cosmic Kelly of Magic Science Hawai`i. A photo session with Maka, Hawaiian Electric’s Super Energy Saver owl mascot, starts at 11:15 a.m. At noon, Halau Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine takes the stage for a special keiki hula performance, ending with featured guest performer Hoku Zuttermeister, at 1:30 p.m.

During the event, human resources specialists will be available at Hawaiian Electric’s job booth to speak to job seekers. Energy games and contests will be held between the live music performances, including prize drawings for an Apple® iPad mini®, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo™, GoPro™, and more. To enter the drawings, interested participants may pick up an Energy Passport at any fair booth, visit five of the six booths for a stamp, and drop the completed passport at the entry box at Hawaiian Electric’s booth. Also, participants 18 years and older should visit the social media photo booth for an additional gift.

For more information on Hawaiian Electric’s Clean Energy Fair, visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/cleanenergyfair or call 543-7511.

