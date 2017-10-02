Aloha Cancer Project presents A Zen Approach

The Aloha Cancer Project is happy to announce a two-day seminar during Breast Cancer Awareness month that will touch on the basics of Zen training and how it applies to people’s lives as they face the tough challenges associated with illness.

Zen training is a physical technology that has impacted a wide range of arts and all aspects of daily life. It also has a long history of providing tools for people resolving life's toughest questions. At Chozen-ji, Zen practice is rooted in the body and resolutions emerge through physical practice. Chozen-ji is a place of training for all people regardless of background, religion, or physical ability.

Topics that will be addressed include: decoupling pain and suffering,, post traumatic growth, Zen's approach to life and death, zazen (meditation) and more.

Donations are welcome for this unprecedented event, and reservations are required as occupancy is limited. It is highly recommended to attend both Saturdays.

Launched in 2016 by two Stage IV cancer survivors, co-founders Daniel Gray and Christa Wittmier found a way to share their diverse and far-reaching experiences with cancer, in the form of an online information hub as well as various social media platforms. Also, by holding quarterly fellowship events, they were able to engage those in treatment in a unique way: rather than lamenting their illness in isolation, ACP sought to provide patients and survivors with a life redefined by themselves - not defined by their cancer. Events including healthy cooking demonstrations, Yoga Nidra, and creating love scrapbooks garnered immensely positive feedback from cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and colleagues in the medical industry. When Daniel passed away in October of 2016, ACP took a hiatus. During that time, Christa focused her energy on her documentary and staying healthy. Now, with her film in post-production and Daniel’s girlfriend Rikka Brunner back as the organization's Executive Director, Aloha Cancer Project is once again ready to continue providing a refuge of resources for those affected by cancer.

For tickets and more information, visit http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aloha-cancer-project-presents-a-zen-approach-tickets-37408992303.

For more information about the Aloha Cancer Project, visit http://www.alohacancerproject.life

