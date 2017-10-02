Business Report: Foreigners buying residential properties in the US

Realtors in Hawaii say offshore investors are not the major factor driving local home prices. The major factor is the greatest shortage of inventory since the Second World War. But the National Association of Realtors sees an uptrend in offshore buyers.

According to them, offshore spending on U.S. homes is up by half in a year’s time. The top nations for this are China and Canada, each more than double the next three. Which are Britain, Mexico and India.

And where are they buying?

Florida, Texas, California, New Jersey and Arizona.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.