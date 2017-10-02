'Blood everywhere': Witnesses with Hawaii ties react to Las Vegas shooting

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 58 in Las Vegas

Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 58 in Las Vegas

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Image: John Locher/AP Photo)

Witnesses with Hawaii ties in Las Vegas are recounting what they heard and saw after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival on Sunday, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500.

Maui native Tara Spangler was at a restaurant across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino when it happened.

“There's just blood everywhere, and it wasn't even their blood,” Spangler told Hawaii News Now. “People had splats of blood on their face and there’s people screaming, so I ran upstairs and hid in a closet with some random group of strangers because I didn’t know what was going on.”

Spangler said as people were running across the street in her direction, she could see them getting shot at in the street.

Former Hawaii News Now reporter Rob Young said on Monday morning that he and his friends were at the New York-New York hotel at the time.

“All of a sudden, people started screaming, running about, saying someone had a gun,” Young said.

He then hid behind a slot machine and heard rumors about multiple gunmen running around.

“People were walking around in a stupor, people were crying,” he said.

The gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, was perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay when he fired a barrage of bullets at an outdoor concert.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas strip and Interstate 15 during the investigation.

"It’s just been an unbelievable, crazy event,” Young said. “You can’t imagine.”

Members of Hawaii's Congressional delegation are also reacting to the shooting, calling it "senseless."

Gov. David Ige ordered all flags to fly at half-staff on Monday in response to the shooting that he described as an "unbelievable act of mass murder in Las Vegas."

"We call it the 'ninth island' because we have so many family and friends living there, and most of us have visited for entertainment or for business," Ige said, in a statement. "Today we grieve with those who have lost loved ones and pray for the injured."

Hawaiian Airlines said a flight out of Las Vegas, scheduled to depart at 1:55 a.m. Pacific time, was delayed by 35 minutes because the McCarran International Airport was temporarily shut down. It arrived safely in Honolulu at 5:30 a.m. HST.

As the story develops, Hawaii News Now is continuing to reach out to those who witnessed or were affected by Sunday night's shooting.

My thoughts this morning are with Nevadans. Hawaii sends our aloha to Las Vegas, our ninth island community. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) October 2, 2017

Shocked by yet another shooting, this time in #LasVegas . Prayers to those suffering and affected by the senselessness. — Colleen Hanabusa (@RepHanabusa) October 2, 2017

My heart & prayers with the victims of this senseless tragedy in #LasVegas. My thanks for quick action by law enforcement & first responders — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 2, 2017

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.