State: 18 pct. of Big Island sex offenders are noncompliant

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - State figures show almost one in five Big Island sex offenders is not in compliance with state registry requirements.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that as of Sept. 11, 73 of 402 offenders on the island weren't in compliance with state law.

Laureen Uwaine, assistant administrator at the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center, says offenders must report to police yearly within the 30 days following their birthday. In addition, a verification form is mailed to each offender's address of record every 90 days, which must be filled out and returned.

Hawaii County Prosecutor Mitch Roth says the number of offenders who aren't following rules is very concerning.

Hawaii County's noncompliance rate is second-worst among Hawaii's counties, trailing only Maui - which had a noncompliance count of 64 out of 297 offenders as of Sept. 11.

