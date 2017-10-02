Toronto Raptors win shootout over Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu, 121-113

The Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors kicked off their preseason action in anticipation for the new NBA season Sunday night inside of the Stan Sheriff Center in a back-and-forth contest that saw the Raptors come away with the victory, 121-113.

The Clippers have spent the beginning of their preseason training in Honolulu and were cheered on by the thousands who made it inside of the Stan Sheriff Center, although the fans could do little to stop Toronto's offense from shooting 50 percent from the field.

Led by point guard Kyle Lowry, who scored 17 points, the Raptors were able to score in transition and in the half-court, a good sign this early in the preseason that their offense is already looking sharp.

All five Toronto starters scored in double-digits against the Clippers, including a big game from Jonas Valanciunas, who notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

As for the Clippers, there were still some good takeaways from tonight’s game, including newly-acquired forward Danilo Gallinari’s ability to get to the free throw line.

Although Gallinari shot 33 percent from the field, including 1-of-3 from three-point range, he was able to get to the charity stripe 12 times, converting 10 free throws during his 17 point performance.

The Clippers success this season, with Chris Paul now in Houston, will fall on the shoulders of All-Star forward Blake Griffin. Griffin finished the game with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with three rebounds.

While Clippers fans may have left the Stan Sheriff Center disappointed with the loss, the team will have an opportunity to redeem itself Tuesday night as they look for revenge against the Raptors in the second and final game of their preseason trip to the islands.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Doors will open to the arena at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.