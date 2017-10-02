Fans delayed entry into Stan Sheriff Center for Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors game

For most NBA fans, Sunday night was a night to remember at the Stan Sheriff Center as the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors played their first game of the preseason. But for some fans, Sunday night was a night they’d rather forget.

Many basketball fans found themselves stuck outside of the arena, unable to attend the game because of delays entering the arena.

Chuck Steedman, COO of AEG Facilities, the promoter of Sunday’s game, released a statement after the game:

“We apologize to fans who had difficulty entering the afternoon’s Clippers-Raptors game at the Stan Sheriff Center.”

Steedman also announced that all fans who purchased tickets for Sunday’s game who were delayed entrance into the arena until after the first quarter, they will receive a complimentary ticket for each ticket purchased for Tuesday’s game.

The Stan Sheriff Center will open 30 minutes earlier on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to allow fans the opportunity to get to their seats on time.

