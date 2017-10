A Flood Advisory that had been in effect for much of Kauai has been allowed to expire as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service said radar showed that heavy rains over the island had subsided.

At some points Sunday evening, rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour in the Anahola area.

According to rain gauges, Anahola recorded four and-a-half inches of rain in the six hours that ended at 7 p.m., with most of it falling between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Kapahi recorded three inches of rain and Moloaa Dairy recorded an inch and a quarter during the same time period.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.