Forecast: More haze and humidity, with heavy showers possible for Kauai

A cold front approaching from the northwest will increase the chance of showers, with Kauai seeing the chance of locally heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through Monday night. Afternoon showers will be possible for the rest of the state, with haze and humidity continuing over the island chain. There is some relief on the way, with trade winds returning late Monday night and Tuesday as the front withdraws to the west.

Surf's up on the north and west shores, with a swell peaking at 6 to 10 feet for north shores and 4 to 6 feet for west shores. Another moderate northwest swell is possible Thursday. Surf remains small for south and east shores, but trade winds are forecast to increase quite a bit by Thursday and bring a rough swell by the end of the week.

- Ben Gutierrez

