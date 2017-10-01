It's October and Fall is in full swing which can only mean one thing... Pumpkins pumpkins pumpkins! Enter Aloun Farms Pumpkin Festival Giveaway for a chance to WIN a Pumpkin Festival Package worth $100! You'll get (1) Pick your own 5 gallon bucket of corn, (1) Pick your won 1 gallon bucket of string beans, (5) Medium size pumpkins, (3) Sunflowers and (10) Entry wrist bands to the Aloun Farms Pumpkin Festival event being held each weekend starting on October 14, 2017. We'll be pulling winners daily starting Monday, October 2, 2017 so be sure to enter today!
Enter here: http://hine.ws/alounfarms
