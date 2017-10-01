Construction on Kailua roundabout set to begin

Motorists in Kailua can expect to see major slow downs this week as the city begins construction on a new traffic project.

On Monday, crews will start reconstructing a busy intersection into a roundabout design.

The goal is to speed up the flow of traffic at Kailua Road and South Kalaheo Avenue.

During the first phase, the Kailua Road makai-bound right-turn curve lane heading into Lanikai will be closed.

Traffic along Kailua Road, from Aumoe Road to the curve, will be restricted to local traffic only.

Vehicles heading to Lanikai will be rerouted along South Kainalu Drive, make a right-turn makai-bound onto Kuukama Street, and then a right-turn onto South Kalaheo Avenue in the direction of Lanikai.

Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain open along the shoulder path on the west side of Kailua Road, to and from Kailua Beach Park.

Work will be done Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a-m to 3:30 p-m.

City leaders are hopeful the roundabout will relieve traffic congestion in the area.

"I do ask for the community's continued patience during the construction phase while there will be some construction tie-ups and I ask all those that are skeptical to please give this an opportunity to work," Councilman Ikaika Anderson said.

The first phase of traffic control is expected to last about a month.

Overall, the $350,000 project is expected to take 3 to 6 months to complete.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.