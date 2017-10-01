A 17-year study reveals primary cause of reef fish decline in Hawaii

One University of Hawaii researcher says he has found the primary cause for reef fish decline in Hawaii.

UH marine ecologist Dr. Alan M. Friedlander released his findings from a 17-year study examining the health of Hawaii's reef fish.

Friedlar says his study shows that overfishing is the culprit to the decline of reef fish in the main Hawaiian Islands.

Data for the study was collected since the year 2000. Dr. Friedlar analyzed more than 25,000 water surveys that were collected. It was one of the largest studies of its kind.

The findings suggest fishing is more detrimental to reef fish populations than pollution or any other human influences.

According to the study, about a third of Hawaii residents identify themselves as fishers.

The study also found that human pollution of Maui and Oahu were most abundant.

