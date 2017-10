A search for a missing paddleboarder is underway off the shores of Kauai.

Coast Guard officials have been searching for a possible paddleboarder in distress since Saturday evening.

The search area is focused near Allerton Beach on the island's south side.

Officials say the Kauai Fire Department received notification of the possible paddleboarder in distress around 6:50 p.m.

The paddleboarder was last seen about a mile offshore around sunset.

Good Samaritans are also assisting with the search aboard a recreational fishing vessel.

Officials say the paddleboarder is male, Caucasian and was wearing black shorts and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 842-2600

