Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an argument led to a stabbing at the Waianae Boat Harbor Saturday night.

Police say a 53-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and back around 10:15 p.m. after getting into an argument with a 64-year-old man.

Sources say the man was stabbed with a fishing knife.

The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle. The victim was able to call 911 and he was transported to Queen's West in serious condition.

The suspect later turned himself in and was arrested. He remains in custody pending investigation.

It is unclear what the two were arguing about. Their relationship is also unknown.

