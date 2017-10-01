Lockdown lifted after OCCC inmates assault guards

As Hawaii deals with a soaring number of mumps cases, the virus is spreading quickly within the walls of Oahu's largest jail.

Three OCCC Adult Corrections Officers (ACO) sustained minor injuries Saturday night after an incident with several inmates.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now that guards were conducting a routine procedure in module 17 around 7 p.m. when one irate inmate got into a verbal argument with the ACO. The situation escalated as the inmate ignored orders to stand down.

The inmate then attacked the officer and two nearby guards intervened.

Some 17 other inmates that were in the module also turned on the three officers, sources say.

Assistance was called and the facility was put on lockdown.

The three officers sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation as is standard procedure.

“We are relieved that this situation ended without major incident and the staff are doing OK," Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda said. "We never want to see these types of things happen to our employees, but everyone who works in a prison knows that dangerous situations can happen at any time. That’s why all staff go through extensive training so they are prepared to react immediately and stabilize the situation. They followed through with their training and I commend them for a job well done.”

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

