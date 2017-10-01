Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota injures hamstring Sunday, doesn't return to game

Tennessee Titans quarterback and former St. Louis standout Marcus Mariota injured his hamstring Sunday during the Titans’ matchup against the Houston Texans.

After an inconsistent first half throwing the ball (two interceptions, 96 passing yards), Mariota didn’t return to the field with his teammates when the second half began, spotted standing on the sidelines for the duration of the team’s 57-14 blowout loss.

The extent of Mariota’s injury is not known at this time, although he is scheduled to undergo a MRI examination.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota scheduled to undergo MRI on hamstring. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2017

While he struggled to throw the ball, Mariota found some success running the ball, scoring both of Tennessee’s touchdowns on scrambles.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.