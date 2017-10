Four people are reported dead and two others injured after a multiple vehicle crash on Honoapiilani Highway in Kaanapali.

A total of five vehicles were said to be involved. A witness said via email that she saw several cars and trucks in the crash fronting in the Fairway Shops.

Honoapiilani Highway remains closed at Kekaa Drive. Traffic is being rerouted onto Kaanapali Parkway while police investigate.

This story will be updated.

