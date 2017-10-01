Slow start proves costly: Rainbow Warriors fall to Colorado State, 51-21

Blown assignments on defense, penalties and mental errors doomed the Rainbow Warrior football team against Colorado State Saturday night at Aloha Stadium, where the Warriors lost 51-21.

The ‘Bows (2-3, 0-2, MWC) fell behind early in the first quarter as the Rams (3-2, 1-0, MWC) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, scoring on both of their opening two drives.

Hawaii’s offense was shut down for the majority of the first half, as the Rams continued to execute offensively with the power-run game.

Rough start for UH as Rams rack up 121 total yards on offense through two drives compared to #hawaiifb who has 6 yards. — David McCracken (@CrackeMc) October 1, 2017

The power-run game, led by Dayln Dawkins and Izzy Matthews, tore a part UH’s defensive-front seven, forcing Hawaii’s safeties to move into the box to prevent the run.

After a 14-0 start, the Rams continued their onslaught in the second quarter with a two-yard pass from quarterback Nick Stevens to Dalton Fackrell to go up 21-0. A field goal pushed the deficit to 24 points until running back Diocemy Saint Juste found the end zone for UH with a one-yard plunge.

A Matthews score before the half made it 31-7 and a Dawkins score shortly after the interval put the game seemingly out of reach at halftime, with Colorado State leading 37-7.

A 30-yard touchdown pass from Dru Brown to Kade Greeley gave the Warriors hope, but anytime the Warriors put points on the board and inched up to stop Dawkins (130 yards) and Matthews (95 yards) by loading the box, Stevens was able to find receivers downfield, especially standout receiver Michael Gallup.

Gallup, who came into Saturday’s game as one of the nation’s most productive receivers, finished with 212 yards on eight receptions and a score, including a 29-yard touchdown reception to put his team ahead 44-14 in the third quarter.

A 22-yard touchdown reception for John Ursua gave the Warriors some life in the fourth quarter, only to be immediately silenced by another Matthews touchdown.

After a scoreless 4th quarter, Colorado State puts one on the board as Matthews breaks away for 66 yds. CSU leads #HawaiiFB 51-21, 3:37 - Q4 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 1, 2017

While it took a long time for the Warriors offense to kick into gear, they did put up some decent numbers on the game, despite not scoring enough points to win: a common theme in the team’s last three losses this season.

Final box score for #hawaiifb tonight against Colorado State. pic.twitter.com/Fd6u1PUlfN — David McCracken (@CrackeMc) October 1, 2017

Dru Brown finished with 362 yards on 31-of-47 passing, a career-high, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Saint Juste moved up UH’s all-time rushing rankings against the Rams, but fell short of his ninth-career 100-yard game by three yards, with a 97 yard effort on 18 carries and a score.

With an 11-yd rush in this drive, Saint Juste reached 2,175 career yards and passed Larry Shermer for 5th on #HawaiiFB career rushing list. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 1, 2017

With three straight losses since the team’s victory over Western Carolina, the ‘Bows will have to brush off the 30-point loss as they hit the road again next weekend to take on Nevada.

