Fans meet and greet LA Clippers team at Hawaii Convention Center

The Clippers held their first-ever practice in Hawaii on Tuesday at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Part of the reason the Clippers are holding preseason camp here in Hawaii is to connect with their local fan base. But, on Wednesday a couple of players from L.A. went above and beyond that goal, and made a surprise visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii.

Clippers 'priceless' surprise for the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii

Basketball fans had a chance to meet some NBA stars Saturday afternoon at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The L.A. Clippers sponsored their first Fan Fest in the islands at the brand new Sports Courts.

It was estimated that more than 3,000 people came out to meet the team.

The entire event was free to the public. It included hands-on skills workshops with coaches and players.

"It's awesome that we can be here and play two games," L.A. Clippers player Blake Griffin said. "It's just as much fun for us as it is for everybody else.

The fan fest is just a preview of more Clipper activities to come.

Sunday and Monday the team will take on the Toronto Raptors in a pair of preseason games at the Stan Sheriff Center.

