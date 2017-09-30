Forecast: Hot hazy and humid, and maybe more showers

Light southerly to southeast winds have replaced the trade winds ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. The winds have brought up more humidity from the south and are spreading volcanic haze from Kilauea volcano to the rest of the state. The front itself may come close enough to bring some unstable conditions, which will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Kauai late Sunday into Monday. Oahu could see some heavy showers as well.

Longer term, the front should pull away to the west Tuesday and allow trade winds to build back in for the second half of next week. It could get locally breezy by Friday.

Surf is expected to remain small, with a small northwest swell expected to rise Sunday night into Monday. No marine warnings are in effect.

- Ben Gutierrez

