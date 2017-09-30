Iolani School, Nevada Reno athlete Marc Ma laid to rest

Twenty-year-old Marc Ma, an 'Iolani School graduate and football player at the University of Nevada, has been presumed dead after an apparent paddleboarding incident at Lake Tahoe, according to the University of Nevada and media reports.More >>
Twenty-year-old Marc Ma, an 'Iolani School graduate and football player at the University of Nevada, has been presumed dead after an apparent paddleboarding incident at Lake Tahoe, according to the University of Nevada and media reports.More >>
A fomer 'Iolani football player is being remembered as a hero who died trying to get help for others during a paddleboarding accident on Lake Tahoe. 20-year-old Marc Ma is presumed drownedMore >>
A fomer 'Iolani football player is being remembered as a hero who died trying to get help for others during a paddleboarding accident on Lake Tahoe.More >>
PHOTOS: Aloha Festivals 2017 floral paradeMore >>
PHOTOS: Aloha Festivals 2017 floral paradeMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu Zoo welcomes new baby slothMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu Zoo welcomes new baby slothMore >>
PHOTOS: Sunrise celebrates 10 yearsMore >>
PHOTOS: Sunrise celebrates 10 yearsMore >>
PHOTOS: Keiki kane show off their conch shell blowing skillsMore >>
PHOTOS: Keiki kane show off their conch shell blowing skillsMore >>