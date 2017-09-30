Iolani School, Nevada Reno athlete Marc Ma laid to rest

A fomer 'Iolani football player is being remembered as a hero who died trying to get help for others during a paddleboarding accident on Lake Tahoe.

Twenty-year-old Marc Ma, an 'Iolani School graduate and football player at the University of Nevada, has been presumed dead after an apparent paddleboarding incident at Lake Tahoe, according to the University of Nevada and media reports.

Some closure has come to the family of a Hawaii athlete who drowned while trying to help friends struggling in the rough waters of Lake Tahoe.

Iolani School graduate Marc Ma was laid to rest Saturday in Honolulu.

The Ma family held memorial services at Diamond Head Mortuary for a group of family and close friends.

In 2016, Ma was attending the University of Nevada, Reno when he went paddleboarding with a group of friends at Lake Tahoe. About 2 miles offshore, the group ran in to trouble. They were reportedly hit by large swells that knocked them off their boards.

Ma attempted to swim back to shore for help. Somewhere along the way, he went missing. Officials presumed him dead -- a potential drowning.

Witnesses to the accident were able to save Ma's friends, but they could not locate him.

In July 2017, his body was recovered in the lake.

He is remembered as a hard-working student athlete with a kind and loving heart.

Marc Ma was just 20 years old at the time of the incident.

