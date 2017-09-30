LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. Colorado State Rams

END OF 1ST QUARTER

- Colorado State in the red zone already up 14-0 over Warriors.

1st Quarter: 1:50

- Rams dominating line of scrimmage with power-run game. Averaging 4.5 yards per carry so far.

1st Quarter: 4:29

- UH punts the ball for the third time tonight. Colorado State looking to go up by three scores.

1st Quarter: 6:34

COLORADO STATE TOUCHDOWN

- Clark scores his second touchdown of the game as Stevens finds Clark open yet again over the middle for a 38-yard touchdown. Rams dominating early 14-0.

Rough start for UH as Rams rack up 121 total yards on offense through two drives compared to #hawaiifb who has 6 yards. — David McCracken (@CrackeMc) October 1, 2017

Stevens finds Clark again for a 38-yard Colorado State score. #HawaiiFB trails the Rams 14-0 at 6:34 - Q1 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 1, 2017

1st: Quarter: 9:27

- Dru Brown gets away with a bad throw on second down into double coverage. Brown overthrows again on third, leading to another UH punt.

Close call there for #hawaiifb as Dru Brown throws into double coverage, nearly resulting in an interception — David McCracken (@CrackeMc) October 1, 2017

1st Quarter: 10:17

COLORADO STATE TOUCHDOWN

- Rams draw first blood as Hawaii's secondary leaves Clark wide open for the easy score. 7-0 CSU.

Clark finds an opening in the defense and makes the catch on the 36-yd Stevens pass for Colorado State. #HawaiiFB trails 7-0 at 10:17 - Q1 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 1, 2017

1st Quarter: 12:51

- Colorado State having some early success on the ground against the Warriors, gaining 11 yards on three carries so far.

1st Quarter: 14:09

- Two consecutive incompletions lead to fourth down for the Warriors. Colorado State's offense up next.

Rainbow Warriors ready to take the field!

Rainbow Warriors take the field for battle against Colorado State. #HawaiiFB pic.twitter.com/JxrJthOZPl — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 1, 2017

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are back home this week and looking for their third win of the season as they face the Colorado State Rams. Follow our LIVE BLOG of the game on your mobile device or computer by clicking the link below. Let’s GO BOWS!

