LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. Colorado State Rams

By Chad Asuncion, Digital Operations Manager
By David McCracken, Sports Reporter
END OF 1ST QUARTER

- Colorado State in the red zone already up 14-0 over Warriors.

1st Quarter: 1:50

- Rams dominating line of scrimmage with power-run game. Averaging 4.5 yards per carry so far.

1st Quarter: 4:29

- UH punts the ball for the third time tonight. Colorado State looking to go up by three scores.

1st Quarter: 6:34

COLORADO STATE TOUCHDOWN

- Clark scores his second touchdown of the game as Stevens finds Clark open yet again over the middle for a 38-yard touchdown. Rams dominating early 14-0.

1st: Quarter: 9:27

- Dru Brown gets away with a bad throw on second down into double coverage. Brown overthrows again on third, leading to another UH punt.

1st Quarter: 10:17

COLORADO STATE TOUCHDOWN

- Rams draw first blood as Hawaii's secondary leaves Clark wide open for the easy score. 7-0 CSU.

1st Quarter: 12:51

- Colorado State having some early success on the ground against the Warriors, gaining 11 yards on three carries so far.

1st Quarter: 14:09

- Two consecutive incompletions lead to fourth down for the Warriors. Colorado State's offense up next.

Rainbow Warriors ready to take the field! 

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are back home this week and looking for their third win of the season as they face the Colorado State Rams. Follow our LIVE BLOG of the game on your mobile device or computer by clicking the link below. Let’s GO BOWS!

