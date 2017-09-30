Kaiser football coach steps down amid 'hostile environment'

It's homecoming without the football game this year for the Kaiser High Cougars.

Kaiser football head coach Arnold Martinez announced that he is stepping down from the coaching role after rising tensions between parents and staff, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports.

The announcement comes after Kaiser's football season was abruptly canceled after a fight between parents and coaches took place mid-September.

Martinez provided a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser which read, "Because of the hostile environment, I am formally resigning as head football coach for Kaiser High School. Although I will miss our players, I must prioritize. The emotional, mental and physical well-being of my wife and children are my highest priority."

Martinez took on the head coach position last year.

"We would like to thank head football coach Arnold Martinez and his family for their dedication to Kaiser Cougar Athletics. The school will continue working for the best interest of our students and student athletes, and asks the community for its patience and support," Kaiser High School Principal Justin Mew said.

The Cougars struggled from the beginning with low player turnout, allowing the team to play just one game during the 2017 season.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to Martinez for additional comment.

This story will be updated.

