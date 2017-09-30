Broken water main in Nanakuli fixed, but lanes still closed

Board of Water Supply crews have completed repairs to a broken water main in Nanakuli that caused a traffic nightmare on Oahu's west side.

BWS reported repairs to the broken 24-inch line were completed early Saturday morning.

Area residents can expect to see water pressure levels return to normal by mid-day.

Traffic may still be slow going on Farrington Highway, however.

Work to repave the road is ongoing. Repaving is expected to last into Saturday evening.

Video sent to Hawaii News Now shows cars gridlocked on the highway.

The break in the main was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, the city advised those who work in town and commute from the west side to leave early if possible.

"We're anticipating that the traffic will be bad going into and out of Waianae," said John Nouchi, acting director for the city's Department of Transportation Servies. "We're encouraging everyone with flex hours to leave early, or asking people to stay in town to help with gridlock."

Both eastbound lanes are closed, and westbound lanes are being contraflowed. HPD is on scene assisting with traffic management.

"They're going to use the stop-and-go method, meaning they're going to stop traffic in one direction completely, let one side go, then (do it) in the opposite direction," Assistant Chief Clyde Ho of the Honolulu Police Department said.

