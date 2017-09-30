Crashing the party: Kahuku spoils Campbell's Homecoming, 45-6

Friday night's Homecoming Game for the Campbell Sabers was anything but a joyous occasion, as the Red Raiders of Kahuku crashed the party, coming away with a dominant 45-6 victory to close out the regular season.

The Red Raiders (7-1, 7-0 OIA) captured the league's conference title with the win, aided by incredible efforts from Sol-Jay Maiava, who totaled hree total touchdowns and Nalu Emerson, who returned two interceptions for touchdowns to put the game away before halftime.

Campbell's lone touchdown was a fumble recovery returned for a score, although the Kahuku player appeared to be down by contact before the ball popped loose.

Campbell had just 18 yards of total offense at the half and had minus -2 yards after Emerson returned his second pick-six of the game off Krenston Kaipo for 74 yards with 8:29 to play in the fourth quarter. On the game, Kahuku accumulated 265 total yards, while Campbell could only muster up 26.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. ?