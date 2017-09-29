Former Maui teacher indicted for sexually assaulting one of his students

A former high school teacher and girls’ basketball coach on Maui has been indicted for sexually assaulting one of his students.

The Department of Education confirmed Casey Brummel is no longer a DOE employee.

The former Baldwin High School teacher was reached by phone on Friday but said he had “no comment at this time” and hung up.

The charges against Brummel are sex assault in the third degree meaning he and his student did not have intercourse. However, the allegations do include inappropriate touching.

A Maui grand jury indicted the 36-year-old on September 1st on four counts of sex assault three, which are Class C Felony charges.

Sources say the alleged victim was one of his students.

The indictment says the folding and kissing incidents happened in 2014 when Brummel was an English teacher at Baldwin High School.

It says at the time, the alleged victim was “at least 14 years old but less than 16 years old and is five or more years younger” than Brummel. Brummel was 32-years-old during the time of the alleged incidents.

Criminal defense attorney Victor Bakke, who has no relation to the case, said that specific language is key.

"Under age 14 is what we call ‘strict liability.’ There is no defense to having sex with someone under the age of 14. But if the person is between the age 14 and 16, then there are exceptions, and the first exception is there's less than a five year age difference," Bakke said.

The DOE said Brummel began working at Baldwin High in 2012 teaching English in grades nine through 12. The department said he was placed on paid leave in 2016 citing a school investigation. On Friday, the department said Brummel is no longer employed by the school system.

Before Baldwin, the DOE said Brummel was Lahainaluna High School from 2005 through 2009.

A 2009 Lahainaluna newspaper article shows Brummel dunking in a student and teacher "face-off" on the school's court for Spirit Week. The article identifies Brummel as the "Boys' Dorm Counselor."

Old Lahaina News article clippings from 2010 said he was the Lady Lunas junior varsity head coach and assistant varsity coach.

Bakke said the teacher-student relationship won't add to the potential penalties in this case.

"In this particular case, it doesn't make any difference that the accused was a teacher, there's no increased penalty, there is no increased statute, they're going strictly on the allegation that they student was too young. So the teacher-student relationship is irrelevant in this case," said Bakke.

Brummel is currently out on bail.

Each sex assault three charge is punishable up to five years in prison.

His first appearance in court is set for next Wednesday where he will either plead guilty or not guilty.

