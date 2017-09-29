Former Maui teacher indicted for sexually assaulting one of his students

A former high school teacher and girls basketball coach on Maui has been indicted for the alleged sexual assault of one of his female students.

The state Department of Education confirmed Friday that 35-year-old Casey Brummel, who has been charged with four counts of sex assault in the third degree, is no longer a DOE employee.

Reached by Hawaii News Now over the phone on Friday, the former Baldwin High School employee said he had “no comment at this time” and hung up.

The charges against Brummel indicate that he and his student did not have intercourse, though they do include instances of inappropriate touching. Sources say the alleged victim was one of his students.

According to an indictment obtained by Hawaii News Now, incidents that involved fondling and kissing happened in 2014, when Brummel was an English teacher at Baldwin. It says that the alleged victim was “at least 14 years old but less than 16 years old and is five or more years younger” than Brummel was at the time of the incident.

Brummel was 32-years-old when the alleged incidents occurred, the indictment says.

Criminal defense attorney Victor Bakke, who has no relation to the case, said the specific language in the indictment is very important when it comes to charges.

"Under age 14 is what we call ‘strict liability.’ There is no defense to having sex with someone under the age of 14," Bakke said. "But if the person is between the age 14 and 16, then there are exceptions, and the first exception is there's less than a five year age difference."

DOE officials say Brummel began working at Baldwin in 2012, teaching English to students in grades 9 through 12. The department says he was placed on paid leave in 2016, citing a school investigation.

Before his tenure at Baldwin, department officials said Brummel was employed by Lahainaluna High School between 2005 and 2009.

Old Lahaina News article clippings from 2010 said he was the Lady Lunas junior varsity basketball head coach and an assistant varsity coach.

Bakke says the teacher-student relationship won't add to the potential penalties in this case.

"In this particular case, it doesn't make any difference that the accused was a teacher, there's no increased penalty, there is no increased statute, they're going strictly on the allegation that they student was too young," he said. "So the teacher-student relationship is irrelevant in this case."

Brummel is currently out on bail. Each sex assault three charge is punishable up to five years in prison.

His first appearance in court is set for next Wednesday where he will either plead guilty or not guilty.

