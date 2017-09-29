How each of the HPD Chief finalists were ranked after their assessments

Hawaii News Now has obtained the pre-hire rankings of the top seven finalists to be Honolulu's next police chief.

An assessment panel made up of six people with law enforcement ties evaluated the nine semifinalists this week, putting them through rigorous written and oral examinations.

On Thursday morning, the consulting group EB Jacobs presented their rankings and scores from the assessment panel to Honolulu police commissioners.

Each candidate was assigned a number, so that their identity and gender would not be known, but Hawaii News Now obtained the names and their corresponding scores. Former federal agent Tommy Aiu was listed as the candidate with the highest total amount of points.

Here are the full rankings:

Tommy Aiu, former federal agent 66.682

Kurt Kendro, retired HPD Major 60.639

Mark Lomax, retired Pennsylvania State Police Major 57.226

Paul Putzulu, retired HPD Acting Chief 57.150

Susan Ballard, HPD Major 56.710

Kevin Lima, retired HPD Assistant Chief 56.519

Jim Lowery, Arlington Police Assistant Chief 55.730

The formula for these scores and the dossiers for each finalist will be sent to the Honolulu Police commission for review. The candidates will go through background checks, psychological and physical exams over the next few weeks.

