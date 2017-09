Police investigators in Honolulu are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Chinatown last week.

Authorities on Friday identified the suspect as Tiseya Eric Puapuaga. He's described as standing 6'1" inches tall, weighing 350 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials say Puapuaga used a handgun to fire several shots at a man who was sitting outside Maunakea Liquor & Grocery at around 11:45 p.m. last Wednesday.

He was seen fleeing the scene in a white Toyota Matriz that has since been recovered.

Authorities say Puapuaga is known to frequent the Chinatown, Aala Park and Keeaumoku areas. He reportedly has ties to Northern California and previously lived in Sacramento.

