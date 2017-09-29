Former UH student indicted for sexual assault of minor

Andrew Hinesley is the second man indicted for sex assault of a minor, one year after his arrest.

Hinesley, 31, was arrested last October but released pending investigation. He was a University of Hawaii at Manoa student at the time but has since moved to California.

Thursday, Hinesley was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts of sexual assault. Between July and September of last year, the indictment says Hinesley was assaulting the girl, who was less than 14 years old.

There is a $100,000 bench warrant.

This case is related to another high profile case, federal fire captain Joseph Sonognini was indicted earlier this week accused of sexually assaulting the same girl.

Court files show Joseph Sonognini faces 13 counts for allegedly having sex with the girl between September 2014, and March 2016.

The Kailua man was released after posting $100,000 bail.

Both men were arrested last October along with a third man, a Kaneohe Marine. He has not been charged.

