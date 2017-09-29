PA teen battling cancer fulfills dream of vacationing in Hawaii

Maddox Hyde, a 13-year-old from Pennsylvania who's battling stage four cancer, has always wanted to return to his birthplace and the place where his father served: Hawaii.

Not only has he spent the last seven years undergoing painful treatments, but he was also diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome, which paralyzed him. More chemotherapy, however, would mean a higher risk of being paralyzed.

But thanks to the help of Honolulu police officers and the nonprofit group Jamie's Dream Team, his dreams came true and he was able to visit Hawaii.

Hyde arrived in Honolulu on Tuesday and has already spent a lot of time at the beach and hopes to do more exploring around the island during his stay.

