'Project Runway' star Kini Zamora to showcase designs at Iolani Palace fashion show

The halls of Iolani Palace will be transformed into a runway in October when Hawaii designer and “Project Runway” star Kini Zamora shows off his latest collection with a fashion show, all while raising funds for a palace project.

The “Kini Zamora at The Palace” event on Saturday, Oct. 21 will be Iolani Palace’s first-ever designer fashion show. And proceeds will go toward the Alii Garment Reproduction Project, designed to showcase the royal fashion and style while celebrating the living restoration of the palace.

"Fashion played such an important role in the lives of the alii, who were dedicated to embracing modern aesthetics and styles while incorporating distinct Hawaiian touches in their garments,” Zamora said in a statement. “We're thrilled to support the palace in its efforts to breathe life into this part of the rich history of the monarchy."

To kick off the fashion show event, other Hawaii designers like Hinano, Keanuenue Desoto and Manuhealii will showcase their latest designs.

Tickets range from $10 to $150.

