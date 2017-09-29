2017 Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a, to sing at Blue Note Hawaii

2017 Grammy Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Kalani Pe’a will perform two shows at Blue Note Hawaii in the heart of Waikiki on Sunday October 1st 2017. The first show is at 6:30pm and second show is at 9:00pm. Tickets are available at bluenotehawaii.com.

Kalani Pe’a released his debut album “E Walea” in 2016. A unique blend of Hawaiian, Contemporary and Soul. The album instantly hit the iTunes and billboard charts. In 2017 Kalani Pe’a took home the Grammy Award for “Best Regional Roots Music Album” and the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Award for “Contemporary Album Of The Year”. Pe’a made history and became the first Hawaii recording artist to ever receive a Grammy and a Na Hoku Hanohano Award for the same album.

Tickets for the shows are available at Bluenotehawaii.com or kalanipeamusic.com. Ticket prices range from $15.00 - $35.00. Assigned seating is available. Follow @kalanipeamusic on Instagram for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

