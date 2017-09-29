Chef Aptakin to chef Feast in the Field for Foster Kids

Turtle Bay Executive Chef James Aptakin, a former foster child himself, is leading the first annual Feast in the Field for Foster Children on Sunday, October 8, 2017. The event – a dinner that features the best of locally grown and sourced vegetables, fruits, cheeses, meats and seafoods - will be held in the shadow of the Ko’olau mountains on the Windward side of Oahu, facing spectacular views of the ocean, Chinaman’s Hat, and the scenic high plains of Kualoa Ranch.

Chef James explained that he was driven to support Feast in the Field for Foster Children because of his own difficult life experiences as a child in foster care.

“I had lived in 12 foster homes by the time I was 4 years old. I know the difference good support makes to the foster families that care for these children. This event will raise both needed funding, and awareness that Hawaii’s children in foster care are all precious, and they will not be forgotten!"

All proceeds from the event will benefit Family Programs Hawaii, which provides services to over 4,000 foster children and their foster families across the state yearly.

Entertainment will be provided by Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Kimie Miner, and students from Kapiolani Community College’s Culinary Arts Program will support Chef Aptikan in preparation and serving of an incredible all farm-to-table menu that showcases the very best that Hawaii farmers, fishermen, and ranchers have to offer.

The Sunday date is just before a Monday federal holiday, and the limited seating for this exciting event is expected to sell out to both “farm-to-table foodies”, and advocates for foster children in Hawaii.

For more information and tickets, go to Eventbrite for Individual Tickets and Sponsorship Tickets.

