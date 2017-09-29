Amazon launches ‘Liftoff’ on Maui

Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.More >>
A study of DNA from African fossils is providing new evidence that our species is a lot older than scientists had shown.More >>
