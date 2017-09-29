Brian McKnight performing at Blue Note Waikiki

As an artist who needs no introduction, Brian McKnight has earned himself a spot in contemporary music history. He has released 15 albums to date, with several going 2 and 3x platinum, and he has sold over 20 million albums worldwide. In addition to being a singer, songwriter and producer, McKnight is also a multi-instrumentalist who plays nine instruments including piano, guitar, bass, drums, percussions, trombone, tuba, flugelhorn and trumpet.

In an industry known for a constantly revolving door of artists, McKnight has easily established himself with an enviable record of chart consistency, has toured successfully for over a decade, and has collaborated with performers across every genre including Quincy Jones, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Diddy, Christina Aguilera Rascal Flatts, Nelly, Vanessa Williams, Willie Nelson and Kenny G.

Born in Buffalo, New York, McKnight’s musical career began in childhood when he became a member of his church NY choir and a bandleader for his high school, Sweet Home High School. By the age of 19, he signed his first recording deal with Mercury Records. In 1992, his self-titled album “Brian McKnight” was released followed by “I Remember You” (1995) and “Anytime” (1997). “Anytime” sold over two million copies and was nominated for a Grammy. In 199 McKnight released “Back at One” on Motown Records, which sold over three million copies. Along with several Grammy nominations, Brian McKnight has been the recipient of American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, NAACP Image and Blockbuster Awards, and Billboard Songwriter of The Year. He has crossed the boundaries of EVERY medium. He has hosted Soul Session Countdown with Brian McKnight on BETJ. In addition, The Brian McKnight Morning Show on KTWV the Wave Smooth Jazz radio station, was a Top 5 rated show 2 years running. In 2009 Brian started hosting his own radio show The Brian McKnight Show which ran in over 60 markets and was syndicated through ABC Radio. Brian also hosted his own nationally syndicated TV show The Brian McKnight Show.

McKnight has also used his vast industry knowledge as a red carpet host for Extra! and in 2007, McKnight stepped into Broadway with a successful run as Billy Flynn in Chicago. He was also a contestant on the Donald Trump hit show Celebrity Apprentice and is currently touring nationwide in the JeCaryous Johnson play Cheaper to Keep Her with Vivica A. Fox.

In 2011, McKnight released his 14th album, entitled “Just Me” along with a worldwide tour and live DVD. McKnight made the tour a family affair this time around and was joined on tour by his brother Claude McKnight (Take 6) and sons BJ and Niko also known as “BRKN RBTZ” (broken robots), which made for a spectacular one-of-a kind show. McKnight came back on the music scene in March of 2013 with the release of his 15th studio album entitled “More Than Words” featuring his new single ‘Sweeter’. Sticking to his true, soulful R&B roots that made him a household name, ‘Sweeter’ expresses the sweeter, and sexier, side of love that McKnight serenades so perfectly. McKnight is currently planning to hit the road for his tour in support of his latest album.

In February, McKnight released his 16th album “Better.” The album title is inspired by McKnight’s desire to take it back to the basics; creating music organically with all real instruments. The album features collaborations with the likes of Hawaiian vocalist Kimié Miner and Cash Money Records rapper Glasses Moses. It is his most heart-felt album to date.

In September, Brian announced his latest project – A DVD titled “An Evening With Brian McKnight”. This DVD features a LIVE concert experience of the January 2016 show at the historic Saban Theatre in Los Angeles. This DVD, put out by Sono Recording Group and distributed through Universal, is composed of a collection of Brian’s greatest hits and also features 3 brand new singles that are now available on ITunes, including his current single “Everything." The multi-camera and live sound recording is available now on Blu-ray, CD, digital download, and streaming.

2017 marks Brian's 25th anniversary as a recording artist, and with 'Genesis', Brian once again reinvigorates his approach to songwriting, recording, and performing. The lead single from Genesis, "Forever", reached Top 25 on Billboard's Adult R&B Chart, along with radio charts all over the country. Brian believes “Genesis is a new beginning of sorts with a nod to my past, firmly rooted in the present, and looking towards the future." This marks McKnight's 18th album release in 25 years.

