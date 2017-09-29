Hawaiian Word of the Day: Onipaa - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Onipaa

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Aloha Aina hoi kakou. Our Hawaiian word of the day is Onipaa.

The word Onipaa can be split between the words "oni" which means to shake or shift and "paa" which means affixed or set solid. When combined the word Onipaa means steadfast, set solid and immovable.

