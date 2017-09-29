All lanes of Nuuanu Ave. reopened after downed power lines remov - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

All lanes of Nuuanu Ave. reopened after downed power lines removed

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
NUUANU, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

All lanes of Nuuanu Avenue have been reopened after crews cleared off power lines that were blocking the roadway on Friday morning.

At around 7:15 a.m., Honolulu police closed all lanes of Nuuanu Avenue, between School and Kuakini streets.

The lanes were reopened about two hours later. 

The Hawaiian Electric Company also responded. 

No further details were provided.

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>

