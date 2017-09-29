President Trump to stop in Hawaii as part of upcoming Asia trip

President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to stop in Hawaii during an upcoming trip to Asia in November.

The White House said the tour includes travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Hawaii from Nov. 3 through 14.

Trump will be participating in a series of bilateral, multilateral and cultural engagements such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Phillipines.

It's not yet known when exactly they will be in Hawaii.

According to a White House statement, "President Trump will discuss the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region to America's prosperity and security."

He’s also expected to talk about economic ties with trade partners as well as resolutions to the ongoing North Korea threat.

